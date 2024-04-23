Knicks celebrate last-minute comeback over 76ers. See their playoff schedule, and what's next in the series.

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks stunned fans and haters alike with a come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks 104-101 victory had MSG rocking, and the celebration spilled onto the street outside. The Empire State Building was even lit with blue and orange team colors.

So what's next for the Knickerbockers, as they hope to move past the first round of playoffs?

Where does the Knicks series stand?

With Monday's win, the Knicks took a 2-0 lead over the 76ers. New York won the first game 111-104 at home Saturday.

It's a best-of-seven series, and the Knicks now lose home-court advantage for the next two games.

When do the Knicks play next?

The Knicks are headed to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Game 4 will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, also in Philly. The rest of the series is scheduled for Tuesday April 30, Thursday May 2, and Saturday May 4, as needed.

Rare last-minute wins

Monday's victory was only the fourth time in the play-by-play era, which dates back to the 1996-97 season, a team won a playoff game after trailing by at least five points in the last 30 seconds, according to sports technology company Sportradar.

The others include:

2006: Kobe Bryant's game-winner to beat Phoenix in Game 4 of a first-round series

Kobe Bryant's game-winner to beat Phoenix in Game 4 of a first-round series 2013: Miami's series-saving rally against San Antonio in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Miami's series-saving rally against San Antonio in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 2015: Golden State's overtime victory over New Orleans in Game 3 en route to its first of three titles in four years

76ers complain about calls

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to file a complaint about the officiating during their series against the Knicks, a team spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

New York's Donte DiVincenzo scored the go-ahead three-pointer with 13 seconds left in Monday's game. The possession began when the Knicks stole the ball from Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, who was swarmed as he tried to catch an inbound pass, fell onto the court and had the ball ripped away.

Sixers Coach Nick Nurse tried to call a timeout before the Knicks got the ball.

"We don't get it in quick. I call timeout. The referee looked right at me and ignored me," Nurse said.

All-star center Joel Embiid used an expletive after the game as he said the officiating has been unacceptable.

The Knicks previously protested a Feb. 12 loss to the Houston Rockets, but the NBA denied their complaint, saying a referee error was not grounds to overturn a result. The Knicks then started listing their record with officials and statistics about violations in their playoff game notes.