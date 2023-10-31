Kids excited ahead of 50th annual Village Halloween Parade

NEW YORK - On Halloween, many people may already be feeling the sugar rush from all the sweets.

In just a few hours, kids will be out trick-or-treating and others will be flocking to Greenwich Village for its annual parade.

In Greenwich Village, it's all treats and no tricks. Kids are excited it's Halloween.

"I just like the candy. My birthday is three days before, so it feels like an extra birthday present, and I like staying up late," Brooklyn resident Walter Houston said.

Outside the Little Red School House, there's costume after costume, including Cher from the '90s movie "Clueless," Ron Burgundy from the 2004 movie "Anchorman," and plenty of Barbies and Kens, after the recent release of that comedy.

Teachers and faculty were getting into the Halloween spirit, too, dressed as characters from "Alice in Wonderland."

"Book characters are always good. 'Alice in Wonderland' is a great book and we are encouraging kids to be happy, have fun and be safe," Little Red School House Middle School Assistant Principal Margaret Andrews said.

The school even put on its own Halloween parade hours before the 50th annual Village Halloween Parade. The school is located on its route, so right next to it, security is already tight, with NYPD barricades up.

The parade is sure to attract tens of thousands of people, and runs up Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. The NYPD said officers will be all over.

"A lot of uniforms that you're going to see out here, and a lot of police officers you're not going to see. We have our intelligence bureau, counter terrorism, our federal partners, we all come together," NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy said.

The annual Halloween parade starts at 7 p.m.

Keep in mind, side streets next to Sixth Avenue along the parade route will be shut down, too.