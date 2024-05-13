Watch CBS News
Human remains found in Galloway Township, NJ identified as New York man missing since 2011

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Human remains found in Galloway Township, New Jersey, in June 2021 have been identified as a man last seen in New York City in 2011, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Monday investigators identified the human remains as those of Kevin Morris, who was 32 when he was reported missing out of Staten Island in October 2011.

The prosecutor's office said Morris' remains were found in the area of South Pomona Road in Galloway Township in June 2021.

Investigators are still working to determine how Morris died.

The joint investigation is being handled by the prosecutor's office, Galloway Township police, New Jersey State Police and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 609-909-7800 or submit tips online.

