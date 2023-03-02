Atlantic County prosecutors need help ID'ing human remains

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Investigators in Atlantic County need help identifying a man whose body was found in Galloway Township almost two years ago.

Police found the man's remains in June of 2021.

They don't know much about the man but they think he's between 40 and 60 years old.

They hope someone will recognize the metallic ring and silver stud earring he was wearing.

If any of this jewelry looks familiar, call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.