Watch CBS News
Local News

Atlantic County prosecutors need help ID'ing human remains

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Atlantic County authorities need help identifying body found 2 years ago
Atlantic County authorities need help identifying body found 2 years ago 00:26

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Investigators in Atlantic County need help identifying a man whose body was found in Galloway Township almost two years ago.

Police found the man's remains in June of  2021.

They don't know much about the man but they think he's between 40 and 60 years old.

atlantic-county-prosecutors-need-help-iding-human-remains.jpg

They hope someone will recognize the metallic ring and silver stud earring he was wearing.

If any of this jewelry looks familiar, call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.