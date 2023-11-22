Keltie Knight to perform with "Chicago The Musical" cast during CBS Thanksgiving parade coverage

Keltie Knight to perform with "Chicago The Musical" cast during CBS' Thanksgiving coverage

Keltie Knight to perform with "Chicago The Musical" cast during CBS' Thanksgiving coverage

Keltie Knight to perform with "Chicago The Musical" cast during CBS' Thanksgiving coverage

NEW YORK -- The Thanksgiving Day parade coverage on CBS will once again be Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight.

CBS New York spent some time with Knight talking about how the assignment is a longtime dream come true for her.

The high-flying floats, happy volunteers, spirited performers and dedicated crowds at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade make Knight a super-fan of the event.

"This is such an exciting holiday tradition," Knight said.

READ MORE: How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2023 Parade: Route map, timing and more details to know

Every year, she co-hosts CBS' live coverage, and this time audiences get see Knight in a new light, as she will make her Broadway dreams come true with the cast of "Chicago The Musical."

The show just celebrated its 27th anniversary and at the party outside the theater Knight shared the news.

"I'll be performing a number with the cast as Roxie Hart," she said.

"This is a one-time only, one-song only," she added.

Knight invited CBS New York backstage for her transformation.

"I'm already starting to cry. I moved to New York City when I was 18 years old. I was a dancer in dancing school with a dream to be on Broadway. That's all I've ever wanted my entire life," Knight said. "I have unsuccessfully auditioned for over 30 Broadway shows. I know that's a lot, the gumption, but I was a Radio City Rockette here in New York. I danced for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and had a great dance career before I moved into television, so to be here now, stepping on a Broadway stage in the role of Roxie Hart, is momentous."

Rehearsal and blocking for the cameras, it is time for Keltie to shine, along with the company of Chicago.

For the complete musical number, be sure to check out the Thanksgiving Day parade coverage on CBS, and see the triple-threat talents of this star you know from her CBS reality challenge series "Superfan" and E! News.

"I am delusional enough to think that I can step on a Broadway stage and crush it as Roxie Hart, but I'm going for it," Knight said.

Along with Chicago, there will be special performances from the casts of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" and Disney's "Aladdin."