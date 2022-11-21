Keechant Sewell, Laura Kavanagh reflect on being first women to lead NYPD and FDNY

NEW YORK -- Two women are making history in New York City.

For the first time ever, they are leading the country's largest police and fire departments, the NYPD and FDNY.

Monday morning, Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Laura Kavanagh appeared on "CBS Mornings" for their first joint interview.

For the first time ever, two women, Laura Kavanagh and Keechant Sewell, are leading the largest fire and police departments in the country, @FDNY and @NYPDnews.



They each hope to inspire others to chase big roles in their departments: “We cannot be the last in these roles.” pic.twitter.com/2voHgbMRRP — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 21, 2022

"It means a lot to me, I hope to inspire other people to see themselves in positions that maybe they had never thought of before. I hope it opens the door," Kavanagh said.

"I keep saying that I think we need to begin to normalize women in these roles. While these appointments are historic and we don't take them lightly, the work that we do is what matters. And we cannot be the last in these roles," said Sewell.

Kavanagh was sworn in leading the FDNY just a few weeks ago, and Sewell was sworn in to lead the NYPD earlier this year.