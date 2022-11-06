Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin going all out with less than 2 days until Election Day

Hochul, Zeldin going all out with less than 2 days until Election Day

NEW YORK -- With less than two days to go until Election Day, the candidates for New York's governor are going all out.

Gov. Kathy Hochul brought in the nation's top Democrat, President Joe Biden, to sway votes at a rally in Yonkers, while her Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, also held several rallies upstate.

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, with polls unexpectedly tight in a state with a 2-to-1 Democratic voter enrollment, Hochul is pulling out all the stops in a frantic attempt to convince voters to give her a full four-year term.

Sunday, she went to several Black churches in Brooklyn with popular congressman Hakeem Jeffries. Turnout in Brooklyn is key to her success.

"I thank you for marching to the polls on Tuesday. Are you with me as we march to the polls on Tuesday to continue our work together, and for that, I am so grateful," Hochul said.

At church after church, the governor tried to convince voters that Zeldin is not the one to keep them safe.

"He voted against the first gun safety legislation in 30 years. Even other Republicans supported it. But no, no no no, can't touch the guns. We have to, 400 million guns on the streets of our country just isn't enough," Hochul said.

"Governor Hochul fights for the people. You got some other folks who fight for the privileged few, and so I can tell you that in this election that's coming up two days from now, I'm with Governor Hochul, and I'm asking every single one of you to make sure that you are as well. Let's go out and vote," Jeffries said.

Zeldin continued his Get Out the Vote bus tour in several upstate communities.

The Long Island congressman was greeted by enthusiastic crowds as he continued to talk about public safety and the economy.

"This is about making sure that we don't have district attorneys who by policy are just letting violent criminals run free. It's making sure that we are unapologetically backing our selfless, dedicated men and women in law enforcement," Zeldin said.

He also attacked Hochul.

"Every single one of those rallies, she is unable to draw the energy and the crowd, if you just look around you right now... Who has the momentum?" Zeldin said.

Both are expected to continue their Get Out the Vote operations through Election Day on Tuesday.