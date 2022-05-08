Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Hochul is asymptomatic and will work remotely this week, she said on Twitter.

"I'll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well," Hochul said.

Hochul is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Last week, the New York City Health Department raised the COVID alert level to "medium" and recommended New Yorkers wear masks indoors.

Mayor Eric Adams said he is not ready to reinstitute mask mandates, but that he would "pivot and shift" as the situation changes.  

Adams tested positive for COVID-19 last month, on his 100th day in office.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 2:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

