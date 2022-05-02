New York City raises COVID alert level from "low" to "medium"get the free app
NEW YORK -- New York City is raising its COVID alert level from "low" to "medium."
Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan made the announcement Monday.
What does "medium" alert mean?
The city says a "medium" alert means people should get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks in public indoor settings, get tested, stay home if they're feeling symptoms and wash their hands.
If the risk level raises to "high," officials will consider making indoor masks a requirement again.
Health commissioner: "Exercise even greater caution"
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vassan released the following statement Monday:
"With COVID-19 cases rising, NYC has entered the Medium risk alert level. Cases have now surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five boroughs. As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks. If you are at a higher risk for severe disease due to age, underlying health conditions or because you are unvaccinated, consider additional precautions such as avoiding crowded indoor gatherings. We continue to strongly recommend all New Yorkers wear a mask in public indoor settings. Get tested before and after any gatherings, and if you test positive, call your doctor or 212-COVID19 to get evaluated for treatment. Vaccination and boosters are as critical as ever. If you're eligible for your booster, please, get the dose now. The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a Low risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring. And remember, the steps you take to protect yourself also protect others, especially those most vulnerable. As a city, we have the tools we need to beat back this virus. As New Yorkers, we are in this together. By incorporating these steps into our daily lives, we can continue to look out for one another and ourselves."
New York State now a hot spot
New York state is now a hot spot for rising COVID-19 cases from a variant called BA.2.12.1.
The state is home to 37 out of the 54 U.S. counties the Centers for Disease Control says have high levels of community transmission.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said central New York's seven-day average case rate was the highest it has been in the state for several weeks.
This is compared to New York City, which saw a more than 12% decrease during that same time.