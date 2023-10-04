Jury selection begins in case against Michelle Troconis, accused in 2019 disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos

Jury selection begins in case against Troconis, accused in Dulos' disappearance

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jury selection began Wednesday in the case against Michelle Troconis.

Troconis faces charges including conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in the 2019 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The day Dulos vanished, police say Troconis and her then-boyfriend, Jennifer's estranged husband Fotis Dulos, could be seen on video in Hartford throwing out garbage bags allegedly containing evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in 2020 but died by suicide before going to trial.