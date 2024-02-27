Jury begins deliberations in trial of Michelle Troconis, accused in the killing of Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The Michelle Troconis case is now in the hands of the jury.

She's accused of murder conspiracy and covering up evidence in the death of mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos.

Troconis showed a variety of emotions as she listened intently to losing arguments on Tuesday. The defense and the prosecution painted very different pictures of Troconis' nature and actions.

"Michelle simply did not know," defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn said.

"This defendant hated Jennifer Dulos," prosecutor Sean McGuinness said.

She is accused of conspiring with Fotis Dulos to kill his estranged wife, Jennifer, and then helping Dulos dispose of evidence and hinder investigators.

He died by suicide after being charged with murder.

"Whatever Fotis Dulos did, it was not for or because of Michelle, and it was not 'with' her. Fotis put up a facade until his last, poisoned breath," Schoenhorn said.

Schoenhorn said the case is built on speculation, conjecture and guesswork, including about her trip with Dulos when he tossed bloody evidence.

"Police thought she knew what was in them but she didn't know," Schoenhorn said.

He criticized tactics during her three voluntary interviews with investigators.

"They threatened her. They scared her. They lied to her," Schoenhorn said.

Prosecutor McGuinness fired back, using graphics to ask about 30 suspicious "coincidences."

"Is it just a coincidence that the defendant lied and said she showered with Dulos while he was actually en route to murder his wife? Is it just a coincidence that the defendant lied about seeing Dulos in the office, once again while he was in New Canaan murdering his wife?" McGuinness said. "This defendant was undoubtedly part of this plan to kill Jennifer Dulos."

Under Connecticut law, the jury is comprised of just six people. They deliberated briefly Tuesday and will be back in the jury room on Wednesday.

The five Dulos children were in court for Tuesday's closing arguments. Jennifer's 88-year-old mother is now their guardian.