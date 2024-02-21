Jennifer Dulos' mother takes stand in trial of Michelle Troconis

Gloria Farber, mother of Jennifer Dulos, testifies in trial of Michelle Troconis

Gloria Farber, mother of Jennifer Dulos, testifies in trial of Michelle Troconis

Gloria Farber, mother of Jennifer Dulos, testifies in trial of Michelle Troconis

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The mother of Jennifer Farber Dulos took the stand in the trial of Michelle Troconis on Wednesday.

Gloria Farber testified briefly, with the five Dulos children who lost their mother and their father in the courtroom for moral support.

At 88 years old, Farber faces an unimaginable challenge, raising five grandchildren after their mother was allegedly murdered and their father, Fotis Dulos, died by suicide after being charged with the crime.

Farber's testimony Wednesday was brief.

When asked if she had custody of the five children, she said, "I do," and she answered "no" when asked, "Since May 24th, 2019, have any of the children ever seen or spoken to their mother?"

Troconis kept her reaction in check when the five Dulos children entered the courtroom to support their grandmother.

Troconis is accused of conspiring with Fotis Dulos to kill his estranged wife, then helping him cover up the crime as he disposed of evidence and cleaned a vehicle used in the crime.

"Half of what I just heard is speculation upon speculation upon speculation," defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn said.

After the state rested its case, Schoenhorn made a spirited argument all charges should be dismissed.

"There's no evidence whatsoever that Michelle Troconis knew what Fotis Dulos or anyone he conspired with or aided did to Jennifer Dulos on that day," he said.

The prosecution argued the jury could easily infer guilt from Troconis's actions and that her boyfriend's bitter divorce impacted her life and provided a motive.

"During her interview, the defendant actually said that this had been two years of torture. She talked about applying for a restraining order against Ms. Dulos," prosecutor Sean McGuinness said.

Judge Kevin Randolph ruled there is enough evidence to send all six charges to the jury.

All testimony is expected to wrap up next week.

The judge denied a defense attempt to enter into evidence the note Fotis Dulos left after his death by suicide. In that note, he wrote Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance.