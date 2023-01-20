Watch CBS News
Local News

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joins calls for federal funding to help with asylum seeker crisis

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Public Advocate calls for funding aid for asylum seekers
NYC Public Advocate calls for funding aid for asylum seekers 00:41

NEW YORK -- New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling for more aid to help asylum seekers in the city.

According to Mayor Eric Adams, more than 36,000 asylum seekers have arrived since the spring. About 24,000 have stayed.

Many were bused here from southern states.

RELATED STORY: Mayor Eric Adams calls for national response to asylum seeker crisis at U.S. Conference of Mayors

Williams wants the federal government to provide more funding and resources. He also wants help from the governor.

"Governor Hochul must acknowledge this crisis and must lead in providing what is needed to help. This is not just an issue for New York City. It's an issue for the entire state. Quite frankly, it's a national issue," he said.

Williams wants Hochul to engage other cities across the state to help with the asylum seekers.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 8:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.