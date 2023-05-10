Julian Palacios arrested in connection to hit-and-run death of Josh Huayamave in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in North Bergen.

Twenty-three-year-old Josh Huayamave, a beloved dog walker, was killed Friday night.

Police say he was hit while riding his motorcycle and was found several blocks from his bike.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says 30-year-old Julian Palacios, of Jersey City, was involved in a collision with Huayamave, then fled the scene.

Palacios was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges.