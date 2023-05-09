Josh Huayamave, beloved dog walker killed in North Bergen hit-and-run, remembered for kindness and love for animals

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A beloved dog walker killed in a hit-and-run in North Bergen, New Jersey is being remembered for his kindness to the community.

Josh Huayamave's family and friends paid tribute to him Monday night.

"Josh represented kind, compassion and leadership," said Richie Morino.

Huayamave's heartbroken family said he was a good soul with an enormous love for animals.

"Eternal, eternal. He would wake up thinking about those animals. Go to sleep with the animals around him," another person said.

Huayamave, 23, turned that love and passion into a dog walking business.

"He was our dog walker for three years," said Maria Coyle, who has a special needs pup. "He was so good with taking his time and putting him in his wheels."

Huayamave was living the life until Friday night, when police found a motorcycle lying in the area of Granton and Liberty Avenues. They found Huayamave unconscious several blocks away.

He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

"It's tragic. It's devastating, shocking for the community," said Abbey Banegas, another one of Huayamave's customers.

Police said the driver who hit Huayamave is still on the run.