Judge rules against New York City PBA in landmark settlement related to 2020 protests

Judge rules against PBA in settlement on police reform

NEW YORK -- A judge has ruled against the New York City Police Benevolent Association in a landmark settlement related to the Black Lives Matter protests.

The NYPD was accused of using excessive force and unjust practices against protesters in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.

This past September, the city agreed to reform how the NYPD handles protests.

The police union tried to overturn that settlement, but a judge has rejected the motion.

In a statement Wednesday, the PBA said in part, "The next time a peaceful protest is hijacked by rioters, the next time our roads, bridges or subways are shut down by agitators, New Yorkers should remember that their city chose to encourage these disruptions by signing onto this misguided settlement."