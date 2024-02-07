Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge rules against New York City PBA in landmark settlement related to 2020 protests

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Judge rules against PBA in settlement on police reform
Judge rules against PBA in settlement on police reform 00:40

NEW YORK -- A judge has ruled against the New York City Police Benevolent Association in a landmark settlement related to the Black Lives Matter protests.

The NYPD was accused of using excessive force and unjust practices against protesters in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.

This past September, the city agreed to reform how the NYPD handles protests.

The police union tried to overturn that settlement, but a judge has rejected the motion.

In a statement Wednesday, the PBA said in part, "The next time a peaceful protest is hijacked by rioters, the next time our roads, bridges or subways are shut down by agitators, New Yorkers should remember that their city chose to encourage these disruptions by signing onto this misguided settlement."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 6:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.