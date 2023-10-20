Judge shot to death on driveway of his Maryland home was targeted by suspect in a divorce case, authorities say

Washington County Circuit Court Judge shot and killed at home in Hagerstown Washington County Circuit Court Judge shot and killed at home in Hagerstown 00:29

A Maryland judge was shot and killed on the driveway of his home Thursday night in a targeted attack, authorities said Friday. Police were looking for a suspect in the shooting, which happened hours after the suspect lost custody of his children in a divorce proceeding the judge presided over, according to Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert.

The victim was identified as Washington County Circuit Court Associate Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, of Hagerstown. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died, officials said, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson Washington County Bar Association

Albert identified 49-year-old Pedro Argote as the suspect in the shooting. Argote was considered to be armed and dangerous, Albert said during a Friday morning news conference.

"Anyone with information in reference to Argote's location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement," the sheriff's office said on social media.

Wilkinson presided over a hearing Thursday in Argote's divorce that Argote didn't attend, Albert said. During the hearing, Argote lost custody of his children, and Albert said that motivated him to target Wilkinson. It wasn't immediately clear how many children Argote has.

Maryland State police said Friday that "troopers were deployed to protect judges residing in Washington County" Thursday night "for precautionary reasons." Later Friday morning, Albert said authorities don't believe there's a current threat to judges in the county.

Former State Delegate Neil Parrott said on social media that Wilkinson was apparently shot "multiple times."

According to the Maryland government website, Wilkinson has been a judge with the 4th Judicial Circuit since January 2020. At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

"It's an honor and it's humbling, and I'm happy to serve," he said.

He was born in Agana, Guam in 1971 and later attended the University of North Carolina before getting his law degree at Emory University. He was an Assistant Washington County Attorney from 2006 to 2012, and a member of the Character Committee of the State Board of Law Examiners from 2006 to 2019. The site adds that Wilkinson was active in youth soccer and baseball.

No further details were available, and an investigation is ongoing. CBS Baltimore reported the sheriff's office, which is leading the investigation, said a press conference is planned for Friday.

Hagerstown is about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore, near the state lines of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

-Alex Sundby contributed reporting.