Maryland judge shot to death in Hagerstown, search for suspect underway

BALTIMORE - A Maryland judge died after he was shot Thursday night in Hagerstown, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road for a reported shooting, where they found 52-year-old Andrew Wilkinson suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence.

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died, officials said. A homicide investigation is underway.

Wilkinson was a Washington County Circuit Court Associate Judge who lived in Hagerstown. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was related to his work.

Police are actively searching for the killer, according to state congressman Neil Parrott (R-MD).

No further details were available, as an investigation is ongoing, officials said. There has been no word of an arrest.

A profile of Judge Wilkinson on the circuit court's website says he was born in Guam in 1971 and later attended the University of North Carolina before getting his law degree at Emory University. He coached several youth sports leagues in the area.

He joined the court in January 2020. Previously, Judge Wilkinson was an Assistant Washington County Attorney from 2006 to 2012, and a member of the Character Committee of the State Board of Law Examiners from 2006 to 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.