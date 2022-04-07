Police questioning person of interest following deadly shooting of Juana Perdomo Soriano
NEW YORK -- Police are questioning a person of interest following the deadly shooting of a grandmother in the Bronx.
Juana Perdomo Soriano, 61, was killed by a stray bullet Monday as she walked home from work.
Investigators said two groups of men were arguing on East 188th Street then began firing at each other.
The 61-year-old was caught in the crossfire.
