Police questioning person of interest following deadly shooting of Juana Perdomo Soriano

Person of interest questioned in Juana Perdomo Soriano killing

NEW YORK -- Police are questioning a person of interest following the deadly shooting of a grandmother in the Bronx.

Juana Perdomo Soriano, 61, was killed by a stray bullet Monday as she walked home from work.

Investigators said two groups of men were arguing on East 188th Street then began firing at each other.

The 61-year-old was caught in the crossfire.

