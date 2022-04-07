Watch CBS News

Police questioning person of interest following deadly shooting of Juana Perdomo Soriano

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are questioning a person of interest following the deadly shooting of a grandmother in the Bronx. 

Juana Perdomo Soriano, 61, was killed by a stray bullet Monday as she walked home from work. 

Investigators said two groups of men were arguing on East 188th Street then began firing at each other. 

The 61-year-old was caught in the crossfire. 

First published on April 7, 2022 / 5:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

