Latest Juan Soto rumors indicate when signing could happen: "The end is near."

BOSTON – The Juan Soto sweepstakes could be coming to an end soon.

Teams involved in the bidding for the 26-year-old superstar outfielder have been making massive contract offers in recent weeks.

How much will Juan Soto make?

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, there was a third round of bidding this week as the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers all remain alive in the process.

On Thursday, Passan reported that the contract will likely be worth at least $600 million over double digit years. He also said that if a team is willing to go to 15 years, which he said "they might be able to do" because of Soto's age, the contract could surpass $700 million.

When will Juan Soto sign?

Passan added that Soto plans to meet with teams this weekend, and is expected to make a decision on his next team "at the latest" by the time the MLB Winter Meetings get underway Monday in Dallas.

"The end is near. Teams engaged in a third round of Soto bidding this week, and while no deal is imminent, one could materialize before the winter meetings officially begin Monday. Wherever he goes, the contract is expected to set records for length and potentially over value," Passan wrote in a winter meetings preview Thursday morning.

Agent Scott Boras said Tuesday that Soto is in the process of eliminating teams.

According to recent reports, the Red Sox are serious contenders, though some insiders believe the Yankees and Mets may have the upper hand.

Soto, who has won five Silver Slugger awards in his seven seasons, won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and hit 41 home runs last year with the Yankees.