J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m. Sunday before West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m. Sunday before a day of celebrations on Monday in Brooklyn.

The J'ouvert festival starts at 6 a.m. Monday at Grand Army Plaza and ends at 11 a.m. at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road.

The NYPD, at its discretion, will be closing streets and diverting traffic for each of this weekend's festivals. pic.twitter.com/MNIvWuR1fz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 3, 2022

The West Indian Parade follows at 11 a.m. at Ralph Avenue and Eastern Parkway, ending at Grand Army Plaza.

The festivities are back for the first time in three years, a reflection of NYC's re-emergence from the pandemic. See both routes on the graphic below. pic.twitter.com/d5pnFYx4Jz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 3, 2022

In addition to street closures, the NYPD has outlined a number of security precautions to keep people safe during J'ouvert.

Safety measures will be similar to Times Square on New Year's Eve. There will be 13 entry points for J'ouvert participants and spectators. Everyone will be screened for weapons and alcohol, something that started during the last official J'ouvert in 2019.

Police said they're increasing the use of video surveillance with nearly 200 portable cameras, so cops can be deployed to hotspots before violence flares.

Expect lots of officers and barricades on the route, plus a multi-agency team working all weekend to monitor house parties and catering halls that have proved problematic in the past.

Saturday, hundreds turned out for a concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds. It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that were converted into musical instruments.

Organizers said the steelpans symbolize the rich history from Trinidad and Tobago that has spread throughout the West Indies.

Earlier in the day, dozens of kids proudly showed off their costumes in the Junior Carnival Parade in Crown Heights.