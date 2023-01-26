15-year-old killed in Bronx shooting saves 8 lives through organ donation
NEW YORK -- A teenager who was fatally shot in the Bronx is saving lives through organ donation.
Fifteen-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega was shot in the head outside a Police Athletic League center in Longwood last week.
READ MORE: 1 of 2 teens shot outside Police Athletic League center in South Bronx dies
The organization LiveOnNY says Josue saved the lives of eight people in need of transplants.
A second teenager was injured in the shooting.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
