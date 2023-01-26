Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old killed in Bronx shooting saves 8 lives through organ donation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Organs donated from teen who died after Bronx shooting
Organs donated from teen who died after Bronx shooting 00:30

NEW YORK -- A teenager who was fatally shot in the Bronx is saving lives through organ donation.

Fifteen-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega was shot in the head outside a Police Athletic League center in Longwood last week.

READ MORE: 1 of 2 teens shot outside Police Athletic League center in South Bronx dies

The organization LiveOnNY says Josue saved the lives of eight people in need of transplants.

A second teenager was injured in the shooting.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 4:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.