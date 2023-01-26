15-year-old killed in Bronx shooting saves 8 lives through organ donation

Organs donated from teen who died after Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- A teenager who was fatally shot in the Bronx is saving lives through organ donation.

Fifteen-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega was shot in the head outside a Police Athletic League center in Longwood last week.

The organization LiveOnNY says Josue saved the lives of eight people in need of transplants.

A second teenager was injured in the shooting.

Police are still searching for a suspect.