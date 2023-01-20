2 teens shot outside Police Athletic League center in South Bronx

NEW YORK - Two teens were shot in the Bronx, and now one of them is fighting for his life.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspect who opened fire right outside a Police Athletic League center.

Children and their parents had to walk around caution tape on their way to school early Friday morning along Longwood Avenue.

Police are still searching for a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

"There's a precinct down the street, so you'd think those things could be prevented from happening in this area," one person said.

The two teens were leaving the PAL New South Bronx center when the suspect shot them both, according to police.

"I heard about three gunshots," one witness said. "Really loud. Boom, boom, boom. Consecutive."

The 15-year-old is in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital after being shot in the head. The 16-year-old was shot in the leg and is now stable.

Police believe there was some kind of argument between the victims and suspect and the shooting was in retaliation. There are no details on what the argument was about or when it occurred.

According to CBS2 sources, police do not believe this was gang related.

Parents in the South Bronx neighborhood told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado they are upset the shooting happened in front of the Police Athletic League, which provides youth services to children, and right next to a high school.

"Sometimes they think kids, 15, 16, they think they're grown, so they leave them. But mine, I don't leave my kids like that," one parent said.

"I had a son that used to be in there. So as a parent, you think, OK, I'm leaving them there, they're going to be OK, and stuff like that. And it's just scary to think even in front of it, where you have cops down the block, and things are happening like that. It's just disappointing," said Sam Vega.

Police said the teens who were shot do not have any type of criminal history.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.