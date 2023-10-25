Assault case against actor Jonathan Majors going to trial in Lower Manhattan in November

Watch CBS News
Assault case against actor Jonathan Majors going to trial in November
NEW YORK -- The assault trial against actor Jonathan Majors is going to trial in November.

A judge in Lower Manhattan denied a motion to dismiss the case.

A former girlfriend says Majros hit her in the face, twisted her arm and shoved her into a car during a dispute in March.

Majors denies the charges and, according to court filings, accuses her of assaulting him.

The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29.

