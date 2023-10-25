Assault case against actor Jonathan Majors going to trial in Lower Manhattan in November

Assault case against actor Jonathan Majors going to trial in November

Assault case against actor Jonathan Majors going to trial in November

Assault case against actor Jonathan Majors going to trial in November

NEW YORK -- The assault trial against actor Jonathan Majors is going to trial in November.

A judge in Lower Manhattan denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Read more: Jonathan Majors arraigned on domestic violence charge

A former girlfriend says Majros hit her in the face, twisted her arm and shoved her into a car during a dispute in March.

Majors denies the charges and, according to court filings, accuses her of assaulting him.

Read more: Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City

The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29.