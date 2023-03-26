Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City
Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday morning in New York City on allegations of domestic violence, authorities said.
The 33-year-old "Creed III" star was taken into custody on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment, the NYPD reported in a statement provided to CBS News.
According to the NYPD, officers were dispatched to a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood at 11:14 a.m., where a "preliminary investigation determined" that there had been a "domestic dispute" involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman.
The woman, who told officers she had been assaulted, was transported to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries, police said. She was in stable condition.
Majors was arrested at the scene, police reported.
A representative for Majors told CBS News in a brief statement that the actor "has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
Majors' other film and television credits include "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Devotion" and "Lovecraft Country," for which he received an Emmy nod.
