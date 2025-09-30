Lockdown lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey

A lockdown that was issued earlier Tuesday morning at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, has been lifted, according to the military base.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst posted about the lockdown being lifted on social media just before noon, writing "ALL CLEAR. ALL CLEAR. ALL CLEAR."

The lockdown was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m. All military base personnel were asked to remain locked down until further notice. Anyone outside of the base was also urged to take cover. The cause of the lockdown is still unknown.

Following the lockdown report, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted on social media, urging those on the military base to follow any directions given by their commanders and emergency officials.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out for more information about what led up to the lockdown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.