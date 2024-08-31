Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau mourned on field at Phillies game and around MLB after hockey world's sudden loss

Hollydell Ice Arena remembers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau: "They're South Jersey legends" Hollydell Ice Arena remembers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau: "They're South Jersey legends" 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything stopped at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday night as fans and the Phillies observed a moment of silence for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two brothers from a beloved hockey family who grew up cheering on Philly teams.

MLB's tributes to the Gaudreaus — who were struck and killed while riding bicycles in rural Salem County, New Jersey on Thursday night — extended far beyond the Philadelphia region where they grew up, with teams across the league including the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds also mourning the beloved athletes at their games the day after the tragedy.

It wasn't just baseball teams either, with soccer and even an international hockey game between Slovenia and Hungary opening with moments to honor the brothers.

"We join the sports world in mourning the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau," the Phillies posted on X. "The Phillies send their deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, and to the entire NHL family for this seismic loss to their beloved community."

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 30: The Philadelphia Phillies observe a moment of silence in honor of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 30, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Drew Hallowell / Getty Images

Friday night, the Phillies stood on the field near the home dugout, with many players turning their eyes to the scoreboard, which displayed a collage of photos of Matthew and Johnny.

Cincinnati Reds' and Cleveland Guardians' tributes to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

We are heartbroken for our friends at the Blue Jackets with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the NHL and the entire Columbus Blue Jackets organization. pic.twitter.com/iEAfusOLJD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 30, 2024

The loss of Johnny Gaudreau was felt especially in Ohio, where he played left wing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the state's only NHL team. Ohio's two MLB teams both mourned the Gaudreau brothers at their home ballparks on Friday.

"We are heartbroken," the Reds posted on social media prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, along with a picture of the Gaudreaus on the scoreboard at Great American Ball Park.

Over at Progressive Field in Cleveland, the Guardians observed a moment of silence before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the Gaudreau family, the entire @BlueJacketsNHL organization, and all who knew and loved Johnny and Matthew," the Guardians posted on X.

Tonight, we held a moment of silence to pay respect to the memory of Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother, Matthew.



We are extremely saddened by the brothers’ tragic passing, and our hearts and deepest condolences are with the Gaudreau family, the entire @BlueJacketsNHL… pic.twitter.com/o6XHdBiuCK — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 30, 2024

Los Angeles Angels' tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Prior to the start of tonight's game, we held a moment of silence in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, joining the sports community in mourning their heartbreaking loss.



Our thoughts and condolences go out to their loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/HjmhnfKVDn — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 31, 2024

The Los Angeles Angels players stood on the third base line before Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners as the scoreboard shared condolences to the Gaudreaus' relatives.

New York Yankees hold moment of silence for Gaudreau brothers

Prior to tonight’s game, The Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of Columbus Blue Jackets Forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We join the Blue Jackets and the NHL in mourning their loss and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones 💙 pic.twitter.com/4NbcctJQ9C — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 30, 2024

In New York, the Yankees put photos of Johnny and Matthew on the scoreboard and and held a moment of silence in remembrance before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We join the Blue Jackets and the NHL in mourning their loss and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones," the Yankees posted on X.

Calgary, Canada soccer team pays tribute to former Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau

Calgary, a city in Canada's Alberta province, is home to the Calgary Flames, the team that drafted Johnny Gaudreau out of Boston College and played parts of nine seasons.

Canadian Premier League soccer team Cavalry FC also paid tribute to the Gaudreaus on Friday night prior to their game against Valour FC at ATCO Field in Calgary.

"As members of the Calgary sporting community, we share in this terrible loss," the announcer said Friday night.

Ahead of tonight's @CPLCavalryFC match, ATCO Field observed a moment of silence in memory of former @NHLFlames forward Johnny Gaudreau ❤️#CanPL I 📺 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/rySZjHqEbP — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) August 31, 2024