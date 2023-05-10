Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul attends summit on fighting hate crimes at John Jay College

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A summit was held Wednesday at John Jay College to look for ways to fight the growing rise in hate crimes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was there and shared the new state budget includes $35 million to help communities that have been targeted by hate.

"Ramping up security measures at places of worship and vulnerable places as well, as we've done for the last few years, protecting their members," she said.

She also called for increased sensitivity training, public awareness campaigns and outreach across the state.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 7:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

