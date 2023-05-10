Gov. Kathy Hochul attends summit on fighting hate crimes at John Jay College
NEW YORK -- A summit was held Wednesday at John Jay College to look for ways to fight the growing rise in hate crimes.
Gov. Kathy Hochul was there and shared the new state budget includes $35 million to help communities that have been targeted by hate.
"Ramping up security measures at places of worship and vulnerable places as well, as we've done for the last few years, protecting their members," she said.
She also called for increased sensitivity training, public awareness campaigns and outreach across the state.
