Sen. John Fetterman brings attention to struggle with post-stroke depression

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is offering support and praise for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who is hospitalized for treatment of depression.

Mr. Biden tweeted, "Millions struggle with depression every day, often in private. Getting the care you need is brave and important."

John, Gisele – Jill and I are thinking about your family today.



Millions of people struggle with depression every day, often in private.



— President Biden (@POTUS) February 17, 2023

At United Hebrew of New Rochelle, residents recovering from a stroke are watched carefully for signs of depression as they cope with impacts on their ability to move and communicate.

"For a lot of people, that can be a very humbling experience and it can also lead to issues with self-esteem and therefore an increase in depressive symptoms," said Meghan Davis.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke last May. It affected his ability to process what he hears.

"We know that Sen. Fetterman pushed himself so hard in those weeks after the stroke, where in an ideal world he would have been recovering," said Dr. Megan Ranney, of Brown University.

Fetterman's bout with post-stroke depression is unsurprising, said Ranney. While he experienced depression occasionally in the past, it became severe recently, his office said.

A doctor recommended in-patient hospitalization for treatment.

"If I were caring for someone in the emergency department, I would hospitalize them if they were suicidal or their depression was so severe they were unable to care for themselves. On the other hand, a senator or representative, there might be a lower bar for hospitalization to allow for quicker treatment," said Ranney.

Fifty years ago, Sen. Thomas Eagleton lost a chance to run for vice president when his history of depression became public.

Today, rightfully, the stigma is fading.

"I applaud him. I think it was the right thing to do. There's no shame in explaining what you're going through," said Davis. "It can only help to destigmatize mental health issues that people are experiencing."

Fetterman's office said he'll be hospitalized for several weeks, giving doctors time to try different medications and find the correct dosage.

