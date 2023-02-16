John Fetterman checks himself into Walter Reed for clinical depression, office says

Washington — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said in a statement.

Adam Jentleson, the senator's chief of staff, said that Fetterman's depression, which he has experienced "off and on throughout his life," became severe in recent weeks.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Jentleson said. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."

Fetterman, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate in November, flipping a key seat that was crucial to Democrats' maintaining their majority. He was hospitalized last week after feeling light-headed while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington, D.C., and discharged Friday.