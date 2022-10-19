New York Attorney General's office investigating fatal police-involved shooting of Joel Capellan in Inwood

NEW YORK -- The New York Attorney General's office is looking into a fatal police-involved shooting in Upper Manhattan.

Joel Capellan was shot and killed by officers early Sunday morning in Inwood.

The NYPD says officers were responding to an argument in the street that turned physical. They say Capellan ignored repeated commands to drop his gun before he was shot.

The 28-year-old died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Family of Joel Capellan, man fatally shot by police in Inwood, wants answers from NYPD

NYPD officers say they recovered a gun at the scene.

In a statement, the Attorney General's office said the Office of Special Investigation "assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission."