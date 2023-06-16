Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey considering running for mayor of Jersey City

Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey considering mayoral run

NEW YORK -- Nineteen years after former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey resigned after coming out as gay, he's considering a political comeback.

McGreevey tells CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer he is giving serious consideration to running for mayor of Jersey City.

In the summer of 2004, McGreevey stood beside his wife and surprised the New Jersey political establishment with what was then a stunning disclosure.

"My truth is that I am a gay American," he said at the time.

McGreevey came out of the closet and resigned after a lawsuit threatened to expose an extramarital affair with another man.

Now, after getting a divinity degree and devoting himself to good works, including a program that provides second chances for prison inmates, McGreevey says on CBS2's "The Point" that he's contemplating a second chance in politics, running for mayor of Jersey City.

"There's an opportunity perhaps to look at this as a last final act, if you will," he said.

"So are you giving it serious consideration?" Kramer asked.

"Yeah. I mean, Senator Stack is my dear friend and he's a force of nature, and so he's strongly encouraging me," McGreevey said.

McGreevey is referring to Hudson Country power broker Brian Stack, the mayor of Union City and chairman of the state Senate Judiciary Committee, who is pushing him to seek the office.

McGreevey's family is from Jersey City, and he says running for mayor is "almost, you know, coming home and the circle of life."

"Are there issues that you think need to be addressed that may not have been addressed by the present mayor, Steve Fullop?" Kramer asked.

"I think that one is quality-of-life issues," McGreevey said.

"What one piece of advice you would give your younger self?" Kramer asked.

"Be who you are and accept yourself. Don't live out of fear, live out of love," McGreevey said.

McGreevey says he'll make a final decision about running for mayor sometime this fall.

You can watch Kramer's entire interview with McGreevey on "The Point" this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2.