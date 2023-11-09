Jillian Ludwig, college student from New Jersey, dies after being shot in Nashville park

College student from New Jersey critically injured in Nashville shooting

NEW YORK -- Jillian Ludwig, an 18-year-old college student from New Jersey, has died after she was shot Tuesday in Nashville, police say.

Metro-Nashville Police said Ludwig was shot in the head by a stray bullet while she walked on a track in a park.

Police arrested Shaquille Taylor on charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering. Investigators said he had been shooting at a car from a public housing building across the street.

Ludwig was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Police say they are talking to the district attorney about modifying the charges against Taylor.

Ludwig graduated from Wall High School in Monmouth County and was studying at Belmont University.

A candlelight vigil is planned in her memory at 5 p.m. Thursday in Brielle.