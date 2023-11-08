College student from New Jersey critically injured in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE -- A college student from New Jersey was critically injured in a shooting in Nashville on Tuesday.

Metro-Nashville Police say 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was walking on a track in a park when she was hit in the head by a bullet shot from public housing across the street.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say Shaquille Taylor had been shooting at a car.

Taylor faces charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

Ludwig is a student at Belmont University and graduated from Wall High School in Monmouth County.