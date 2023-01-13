JFK Airport closing Terminal 2 this weekend for major renovations

NEW YORK -- New York City's biggest airport is getting a major makeover.

John F. Kennedy International Airport will close Terminal 2 this weekend for the multi-billion dollar redevelopment plan. It's being shut down so construction can begin making it part of the new $9.5 billion Terminal 1.

Renderings show what the new Terminal 1 is set to look like. The 2.4 million square foot terminal will be largest at JFK.

It's part of the ongoing $18 billion JFK Vision redevelopment plan.

The goal is to transform JFK into a more modern, 21st century airport. The project is also set to create more than 10,000 jobs.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the Port Authority will commemorate the final flights traveling through Terminal 2, which will be taken completely out of operation by Sunday.

The closure is needed as the new Terminal 1, which is set to open in 2026, will incorporate the former sites of Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

They first broke ground on construction back in September, when Gov. Kathy Hochul deemed the renovations necessary and long overdue.

"After a pandemic filled with too much despair -- far too much despair -- here in New York we are acting, and we're accepting the responsibility for our future by literally building a brighter one with projects like this for our state," the governor said. "Because this is people's first impression, I know their first impression is going to be wow, wow this is extraordinary."

Friday afternoon there will be a City Council hearing where multiple committees will receive an update on how the project is playing out so far.