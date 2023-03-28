Watch CBS News
9 organizations team up to form Jewish Security Alliance of New York-New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Nine organizations serving the Jewish community are coming together to help shore up security at Jewish institutions in the Tri-State Area.

They will form the Jewish Security Alliance of New York-New Jersey.

This comes after a series of antisemitic threats against synagogues in the region.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across the country.

"While this is a national issue, it is particularly acute right here in New York, New Jersey, where we have such vibrant and visible Jewish communities," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

The Security Alliance will share information, resources and training to help keep Jewish institutions -- including synagogues, schools and community centers -- safe.

March 28, 2023

