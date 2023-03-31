53,000 hoverboards recalled over battery fire hazard after deaths of 2 sisters

After two deaths, Jetson, the maker of electric bikes, scooters and hoverboards, has recalled one of its hoverboard models due to the risk posed by its lithium-ion battery packs of overheating and starting fires.

The recall of approximately 53,000 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing hoverboards comes after two girls died in a fire in April 2022 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, with the personal transportation device identified as "the point of origin," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's announcement.

The Hellertown Borough fire marshal determined the hoverboard started the fire that killed two sisters, ages 10 and 15, the CPSC said. It's unclear, however, exactly what caused the fire, which spread across the girls' house and also caused smoke inhalation injuries to their parents, the agency said in the release.

Recalled Jetson Rogue Self-Balancing Scooter/Hoverboard. CPSC.gov

There have been numerous other reports of the "Rogue" hoverboards burning, sparking or melting and even causing flames, according to the CPSC.

Jetson acknwoledged the hazard.

Battery poses fire hazard

"The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire hazard," it said in a statement announcing the recall. Affected units were manufactured in 2018 and 2019 and have serial numbers that begin with "ROG."

Owners of the hoverboards are entitled to full refunds for the devices, which originally retailed for between $100 and $150 through Target and Jetson. The self-balancing scooters have two wheels with light-up hubcaps and come in a variety of colors.

They are no longer for sale on Jetson's website, although other similar motorized hoverboards remain available for purchase.