Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are in London. How to watch the early NFL game against the Vikings

LONDON -- The New York Jets (2-2) are in London for an NFL Week 5 showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (4-0).

The Jets practiced in Hertfordshire on Friday before the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with reporters and said New York is ready for the challenge.

"We've been up and down. We came off a good Thursday night game where we were efficient in all areas and then just didn't play well at home. We're still trying to find a way to get the ball in space to our guys, get out best 11 on the field. It starts with me. I've got to be efficient and deal the ball when necessary, hold onto it when necessary and make sure we're good on first, second down this week," Rodgers said.

Coverage of the Jets-Vikings game starts at 9 a.m. ET before the 9:30 a.m. kickoff. Fans in the New York City area can watch it all on CBS New York and stream on Paramount+.

Fans outside the New York City area can watch the game on NFL Network.

NFL triple-header on CBS New York

The Jets game is the beginning of an action-packed NFL Week 5 triple-header on CBS New York.

After the Jets and Vikings, stay tuned for The NFL Today followed by the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. and the New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m.