The Jets and McDonald's have a "Sacks for Big Macs" deal this season. Here's what it means for fans.

Jets get the day off, but there are some questions

NEW YORK -- Jets fans might be feasting on free fast food this season after Gang Green and McDonald's announced a special "Sacks for Big Macs" deal.

This season, when a Jets player sacks the other team's quarterback, fans can get a free Big Mac with a $2 purchase at participating restaurants in the Tri-State Area, the team announced on Friday.

The deal will be available in the McDonald's app.

How many sacks did the Jets defense have in 2023?

New York fans will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in a free Big Mac this NFL season if history is an indicator.

The Jets defense sacked opposing quarterbacks 48 times last season -- only six teams recorded more sacks.

In 2022, the Jets defense was credited with 45 sacks, also tied for the 7th most in the NFL.

Who led the Jets in sacks last season?

Bryce Huff led the Jets with 10 sacks in 2023, but he signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

Who could lead the Jets in sacks in 2024?

Jermaine Johnson and Quinnen Williams, who combined for more than a dozen sacks last year, are both expected to have another big year as two of the Jets best defensive players.

Will McDonald, the Jets' first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is another player opposing QBs may have to watch out for.

The Jets also traded for Haason Reddick, who had 11 sacks for the Eagles last year. But he hasn't reported to the team yet over a contract dispute.

The Jets play their first preseason game on August 10 against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at noon on CBS New York.