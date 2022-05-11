Broadway's "Take Me Out" to increase security after video of actor Jesse Williams' nude scene surfaces online

NEW YORK -- Producers of the Broadway play "Take Me Out" will add additional security after a nude scene of actor Jesse Williams was posted online.

In the play, Williams plays a baseball star who comes out as gay. Most of the play is set in a locker room, and a few scenes show players nude.

Audience members must place their cellphones in locked pouches when entering the theater.

Second Stage Theater released the following statement Tuesday:

"Second Stage Theater has worked to ensure the privacy of the 'Take Me Out' company by creating a phone-free space with locked phone cases at all performances. We are appalled that this policy has been violated and unauthorized footage of our acting company has been posted. It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and, most importantly, the cast in this manner. Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable and can have severe legal consequences. Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theater community. We are actively pursing takedown requests and ask that no one participates in the distribution of these images. Second Stage is also adding additional staff at the theater to enforce the policy."

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, one of Williams' co-stars, also responded to the incident on Twitter, saying in part, "I'm appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors of our company whose vulnerability on stage ever night is crucial to Take Me Out. Anyone who applauds or trivializes this behavior has no place in the theater which has always been a safe space for artists & audience members."

And truly, if nudity is what you are coming for...you are in for a long boring night. It's within a challenging 2 and a half hour play with big ideas, beautiful language & remarkable acting from a company of 11 actors that you will have to sit thru as well. You'll be bored.