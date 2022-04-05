Broadway and Beyond: Exploration of homophobia in "Take Me Out" just as relevant now as it was 20 years ago

Broadway's "Take Me Out" explores homophobia in professional athletics

NEW YORK -- A revival of the play "Take Me Out," starring actors famous for big television roles, opened Monday night on Broadway.

It's an explosive and witty play about Major League Baseball and being gay.

Jesse Williams, of "Grey's Anatomy" fame, and the company of "Take Me Out" basked in the glory of being declared a hit on the heels of opening night.

The star-studded red carpet Monday night preceded curtain up on the story of a superstar center-fielder, played by Williams, who abruptly comes out as gay to his team and the press.

It was in 2003 that "Take Me Out" won the Tony Award for Best Play. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, this revival brings it back to Broadway with all its power, wit and intensity intact.

Actor Michael Oberholtzer plays the team's bigoted new pitcher, prone to racist and anti-gay rants.

"These guys are amazing," he said. "This is a play that deals with, you know, what does it mean not only to be gay, but to be a person of color coming out in these traditional American institutions."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the cast during the opening night curtain call for Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Last year, Bryan Ruby became the only professional baseball player to be out while active as a player. Ruby did it sooner in his career than baseball's Billy Bean, who came out as gay after his days as a player were over.

"We had the privilege of talking with Billy Bean," Oberholtzer said. "All of the work that he's doing with Major League Baseball and making the strides that he's doing. In some way, I feel this play gets to kind of be a part of that in some way."

On a red carpet with many out-and-proud performers there for opening night, some spoke to CBS2 about how the play's exploration of homophobia in professional athletics is just as relevant now as it was when the play first hit Broadway almost 20 years ago.

"Everyone needs to be seen and that's what Broadway and off-Broadway is all about," actor Bryan Batt said.

"It is hard to be out," said actor Lea DeLaria, who will next be seen on Broadway in "POTUS." "As we progress further ... I think will see the people on that side of professional sports going, 'You know what, it's not so bad.' Come on in, the water's fine."

"Take Me Out" runs through May 29 at the Hayes Theater.