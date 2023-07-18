Jersey City students find their voice through Teen Magazine Literacy Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- As CBS New York first reported this spring, the Teen Magazine Literacy Program has touched the lives of thousands of Jersey City students over its 20 years of operation.

Over eight weeks, high school seniors are given opportunities designed to improve their mental health and well being. It culminates in a published Teen Magazine spotlighting personal articles written by seniors on various topics.

Three of the grand prize winners -- Janassia Wood, Marissa Wilcher and Melanie Barrett -- spoke with us about the program, along with its head Tamika McReynolds and HOT 97 DJ Wallah.

