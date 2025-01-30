Woman, 2 children killed in Jersey City domestic violence incident, mayor says

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A woman and two children were killed overnight in Jersey City, the mayor says.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says their deaths are being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posted on social media saying a woman and two children, ages 5 and 9, were killed. He said the male suspect then tried to stab himself but was taken into custody.

"We have chaplains and social workers in the neighborhood to work with family + neighbors. We are working closely with the HCPO. This is just such horrible and sad news," Fulop wrote.

Around 1 a.m., police and EMS responded to a building on Hutton Street in the Heights section of the city. Investigators blocked off the street at both ends, from Liberty Avenue to JFK Boulevard.

A white sheet could be seen covering a broken window on the first floor of the building, and residents said there was caution tape inside the lobby and blood on the stairs.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the suspect, or any other information about their relationship or what may have led up to the incident.

CBS News New York is working to learn more about what happened and will update this post as more information becomes available.