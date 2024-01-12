Jerod Mayo hired as New England Patriots head coach

The Jerod Mayo era is underway for the New England Patriots The Jerod Mayo era is underway for the New England Patriots 03:19

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach, WBZ-TV confirmed Friday. The announcement comes just a day after the Patriots "parted ways" with Bill Belichick after 24 years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the story Friday morning, which was confirmed shortly after by WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Mayo will be formally introduced as head coach at a news conference next week, according to Schefter.

Robert Kraft said Thursday that the Patriots would work "very quickly" to fill the position, and he wasn't kidding. Mayo was clearly New England's guy, as the Patriots didn't reach out to interview anyone else for the job, according to The Athletic.

The team was able to hire Mayo without a lengthy interview process due to a succession plan that was placed in a contract extension with the team that he signed last offseason.

Mayo was seen as Belichick's heir apparent since Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas. He's spent his entire NFL career -- both as a player and a coach -- in New England.

Mayo was drafted by the Patriots in 2008 and the linebacker went on to have an eight-year career in the middle of New England's defense. He retired after the 2015 season, and after a few years away from football, Mayo joined Belichick's staff as the Patriots' inside linebackers coach in 2019. He never served as the team's defensive coordinator in name, but pretty much ran the team's defense along with Stephen Belichick the last two seasons.

He now has the big task of replacing the greatest head coach of all time, but the New England defense was one of the best in the NFL last season (one of the few bright spots on a 4-13 team) and Mayo has the respect of Patriots players throughout the locker room.

At 37 years old, Mayo will become the youngest head coach in the NFL. He will be the 15th head coach for the Patriots franchise.