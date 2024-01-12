Jerod Mayo succession plan could fast-track his hiring as New England Patriots head coach

FOXBORO -- If the Patriots want Jerod Mayo to be Bill Belichick's successor, the team will not have to go through the long and extensive hiring process for a new head coach.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots can simply hire Mayo after the team "established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract" in a post to X on Thursday night.

Sources: Jerod Mayo is a strong candidate to replace Bill Belichick & if he is the choice, the #Patriots could simply hire him. No need to go through the lengthy hiring process -- they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the… pic.twitter.com/xZYUgEkUuC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

Mayo, 37, has been an assistant under Belichick since 2019. He declined to interview for head coaching jobs elsewhere last year as the Patriots ended up signing him to an extension, which the New England announced was to "keep him with the team long-term."

With that succession plan in place, the Patriots would not have to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule, which states that teams are required to interview two minority candidates for a coaching vacancy. As Rapoport pointed out in a follow-up post, similar situations have played out in the past, most notably when Jim Caldwell took over for Tony Dungy as head coach of the Colts in 2009.

Mayo has long been considered the heir apparent to Belichick, who drafted the former linebacker in 2008 and was the only coach he played for during his eight-year NFL career. On Thursday, after announcing a mutual parting of ways with Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team would act "very quickly" to find a new head coach.

"We're looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win," said Kraft.

While Mayo appears to be the front runner in New England, former Tennessee Titans head coach (and Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker) Mike Vrabel has also been linked to the job after he was fired on Tuesday.