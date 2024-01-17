2 people stabbed in apparent random attack in Queens

NEW YORK - Two people were stabbed in Queens Wednesday morning in an apparent random attack.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on 161st Street near 134th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

Sources tell CBS New York a 74-year-old man and 41-year-old man were stabbed, and the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.