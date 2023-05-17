Grand jury upgrades charges against James Parrillo Jr. for allegedly kidnapping woman, holding her captive
EWING, N.J. -- A grand jury has upgraded charges against a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for nearly a year.
Investigators say 57-year-old James Parrillo Jr. is now facing first-degree aggravated sexual assault charges.
Parrillo is accused of kidnapping the victim in New Mexico, then holding her captive while traveling across the country.
Police say surveillance video shows the victim's escape at a gas station in Burlington County, New Jersey.
- Read more: Caught on camera: Woman who was allegedly held hostage for a year escapes to New Jersey gas station
Parrillo could face up to 20 years in prison.
