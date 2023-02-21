N.J. State Police laud woman for escaping from alleged kidnapper

NEW YORK -- There is an update on a kidnapping case that ended with a woman's escape in New Jersey.

State Police are now asking for the public's help to find anyone who may have had contact with suspected abductor James Parrillo Jr. during his travels around the U.S.

Investigators say Parrillo was arrested on Feb. 7 after the woman allegedly escaped from the Burlington County residence they shared. She was seen on surveillance video running to a nearby gas station, with her suspected captor close behind.

On Tuesday, state police credited the victim for her bravery in making an escape.

"Her actions were heroic. The fact that she was able to escape and make it to safety, her actions are really the reason why Mr. Parrillo has been apprehended, as well as being charged," a state police official said.

Parrillo faces charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.