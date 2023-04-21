James Harden ejected from Game 3 of Sixers-Nets on questionable foul

READ MORE: James Harden on ejection vs. Nets: "I didn't think it was a foul"

NEW YORK (CBS) -- James Harden was ejected from Game 3 of the Sixers' first round playoff game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on a questionable call by the officials at the Barclays Center Thursday night.

It happened late in the third quarter while Harden had the ball right outside the 3-point line.

Harden started to drive, and his hand hit Nets' forward Royce O'Neale below the waist. The Sixers point guard was called for a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.

James Harden just got EJECTED from Game 3 for elbowing Royce O'Neale in the groin area 😯



Did the refs make the right call? pic.twitter.com/yWhaQ8VNUv — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 21, 2023

Harden finished the game with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds.

Joel Embiid couldn't believe Harden was ejected for the call. His reaction caught on the broadcast was perfect.

Joel Embiid can’t believe James Harden got ejected when he kicked Claxton in the balls in the first quarter and only got a flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/7PrjX7OKSv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2023

The call sent Twitter into a frenzy. Most people didn't agree with the call.

James harden getting ejected for this is utterly ridiculous. The refs are supposed to call the game, not ruin the game!!! pic.twitter.com/9h1XqzGKZI — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 21, 2023

It’s laughable James Harden got ejected for this. These knucklehead refs should be ejected instead. pic.twitter.com/EkA7HKqGGm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 21, 2023

James Harden should not have been ejected for this pic.twitter.com/NyaXTRpade — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 21, 2023

Embiid, avoided an ejection earlier after he kicked Nets center Nic Claxton early in the game.

Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected in Game 3 after he kicked Claxton in the groin.

Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg into Claxton's groin before players from both teams rushed in.

Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.