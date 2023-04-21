James Harden on ejection vs. Nets: "I didn't think it was a foul"

NEW YORK (CBS) -- The Sixers hung on to beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 Thursday night at the Barclays Center thanks to some clutch shots from Tyrese Maxey and an incredible block by Joel Embiid to secure the 102-97 win to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

They finished the game without starting point guard James Harden, who was ejected late in the third quarter on a questionable call from the officials.

Harden didn't hold back words about the ejection when talking to reporters in the locker room following the win.

"The first time I've been ejected," Harden told reporters. "I'm not labeled as a dirty player. I didn't hit him in a private area. When someone is draped on you like that defensively, it's just a natural basketball reaction. I didn't hit him hard enough to fall down like that. But for a Flagrant 2 that's unacceptable. Like, this is a playoff game. You seen around the league things have been much more worse than that play was. Honestly, I didn't think it was a foul. But that's unacceptable. That can't happen."

James Harden doesn't mince words about his ejection:



"That's unacceptable. That can't happen."



He said he didn't hit him in the privates. Miffed he got his first playoff ejection. pic.twitter.com/QB1gBLVN26 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) April 21, 2023

Harden, who finished the game with 21 points, five boards and four assists, added he wasn't given an explanation about the foul call.

On the play, Harden was starting to drive to the basket just outside the 3-point line when his left arm hit Nets forward Royce O'Neal below the waist.

O'Neal eventually fell to the ground and officials began to review the play, which led to Harden getting tossed.

James Harden just got EJECTED from Game 3 for elbowing Royce O'Neale in the groin area 😯



Did the refs make the right call? pic.twitter.com/yWhaQ8VNUv — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 21, 2023

In a pool report of the game, crew chief Tony Brothers said Harden was ejected "based on the point of contact directly to the groin, it rose to the level of excessive and ejection."

To some, the ejection seemed like a make-up call after Embiid wasn't tossed for a Flagrant 1 after he kicked Nets center Nic Claxton in the first quarter.

Brothers said he deemed Embiid's foul a Flagrant 1 "based on the point of contact to the leg, it didn't rise to the level of excessive."



Claxton was eventually ejected from the game early in the fourth quarter for taunting after he dunked on Embiid.

Joel Embiid just KICKED Nic Claxton after he tried to step over him during Game 3 👀



Embiid was assessed a flagrant 1 for this play.



Should the NBA give Embiid the same one-game suspension that Draymond received on Tuesday? 🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/jyM1vCWX30 — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 21, 2023

It was quite the whirlwind of officiating to say the least.

The Harden ejection came just days after Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected and later suspended one game for stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

The Sixers will go for the sweep on Saturday in Game 4 with the Boston Celtics looming ahead in the second round.